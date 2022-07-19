This delicious, convenient concentrate makes switching to plant milk easier than ever

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

JOI Plant Milk Base contains just one ingredient. Simply add water, and enjoy.

Whether you're following a plant-based diet, managing severe allergies, or simply trying to eat food that's good for you and the environment, it's often difficult to find healthy food that works with your lifestyle. But a company called JOI is trying to change that. They believe that everyone has the right to take control of what they consume and that in our chaotic world, the way we nourish our bodies is one of the few things we can control. That's why JOI reimagined milk by creating concentrates that are 100 percent plant-based and made from just one ingredient.



JOI was founded by three college friends who realized they each made their own almond milk by hand but for different reasons. One needed fresh milk that fit with his vegan lifestyle. Another was trying to reduce her carbon footprint by eliminating carton waste. And the third was looking for a milk substitute due to his dairy sensitivity.



JOI Plant Milk Concentrate: Plant Milk For Planet People

The three set out to create high-quality, delicious, sustainable products that allow consumers to save the time and money associated with homemade plant milk. The company's concentrates need less packaging than traditional plant milk products, have a longer shelf life, and provide more servings. It also requires no refrigeration and can be used as needed, which avoids food waste. Just add a single tablespoon of JOI for each cup of water, and you're good to go (add a bit more if you like it on the creamy side). It's easy to make as much as you want, exactly when and how you want it.



Organic Almond & Cashew 2-Pack

Right now, you can, you can double your JOI enjoyment with their best-selling combo pack. It features its two original flavors: Almond and Cashew. These delicious, nutritious plant milk concentrates are made with a 100-percent almond and cashew base. Obviously, they're delicious on their own. But they're also great in smoothies and coffee and can be used for vegan baking and desserts.



So whether you're going vegan, suffering from a dairy allergy, or just trying to do right by your body and the environment, JOI's delicious, high-quality, sustainable plant-milk concentrates are perfect for you. Click here to learn more and to start taking back control of how you nourish your body.