Watch: Bizarre mishap on live TV show when child is seated on a scooter

While a 7-year-old girl was posing on an electric scooter on an Argentinian live TV show, the bike suddenly took off, driving her off the screen. "Grab her!" the host said in Spanish. (See first video below.)

The child is the daughter of actress María Fernanda Callejón, who was a guest on the show La Noche del Domingo, according to The Indian Express, when the near-disaster occurred. Somehow everybody thought it was a good idea for a child to sit on a revved-up scooter. Fortunately, the camera crew jumped in and saved the day, grabbing the girl from the bike as it zoomed "in between the cameras and producers," according to the Express. A cameraperson delivered the girl — who was checking her hands after the mishap — safely into her mother's arms, and all was well once again in showbiz land. (See second video below, offered by a commenter of the first tweet.)

Momento televisivo y casi tragedia del día pic.twitter.com/MLaqj6xPGj — Panqui (@panquimolina) July 18, 2022

