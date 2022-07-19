You can now learn how to become a real-life superhero

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

We want to believe that things will always be OK, that disasters only happen to other people. But the scary reality is that emergencies can and do happen, often when we're least expecting it. Still, it's possible to be prepared — and that preparedness can help save a life.

So, how do you reach that state? Well, you can take an online CPR and first aid class. With the Learn CPR & First Aid Course from the International Open Academy, you will learn all the skills necessary to help someone in an emergency situation. As the course title suggests you'll learn how to perform CPR — easily one of the most important skills for anyone to learn — as well as many other tools to help when someone is sick or injured, like how to treat a wound, tend to someone in shock, or help a child after all fall.

All of these tips and techniques come from the experts, so you can be sure of their worth. After all, the International Open Academy, which hosts this course, is a top performer in the online education space.

There are five separate lectures and 30 hours of content: It's a lot to learn. At the end of each completed lesson, you'll answer questions in an exam to demonstrate what you've gotten out of the exam. If you get over 55% right on each of the exams, you'll receive a certificate of completion you can print out. Most of the courses will actually earn you credits through Continuing Education (CE)/Continuing Professional Development (CCPD) points, which are accepted and recognized by professional member bodies and academic institutions around the world. All courses are accredited by the International Council for Online Educational Standards.

While many people have to go in person to learn these skills, this course lets you do it all online, learning from the comfort of your own home at your own speed. Best of all, it's incredibly affordable. Although the course is usually $119, it's on sale right now for just $19. That's a low price to get to know how to help save a life.

Develop these lifesaving skills by purchasing the Learn CPR & First Aid Course today.

Prices subject to change.