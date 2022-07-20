Disgraced lawyer Alan Dershowitz goes on national TV to complain that he's been "silenced"

Alan Dershowitz, stalwart defender/pal of traitorous Donald Trump and child raper/sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is suffering greatly on the wealthy island of Martha's Vineyard. He went on Greta van Susteren's Newsmax show to describe the trauma of being shunned by his neighbors. He said the local library refuses to allow him to speak there.

A sad fate indeed for the disgraced lawyer, who admits to receiving at least one massage at billionaire Epstein's South Beach mansion. Dershowitz's explanation for the massage would make for a fitting epitaph on his tombstone: "I kept my underwear on during the massage. I don't like massages particularly."