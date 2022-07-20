Joined by 47 Republicans, House Democrats codify gay marriage in legislation

With one Supreme Court justice openly targeting Obergefell, the 2015 ruling that Federally guaranteed the right to same-sex marriage, the U.S. House of Representatives yesterday codified it as national law by passing the Respect for Marriage Act. The vote was 267-157, with 47 Republicans joining the Democrats—an unusually lopsided outcome, but one that nonetheless shows most House Republicans going on the record against gay marriage.

The law moves now to the Senate, where Dems will have to get 10 Republicans on-side or hope no-one filibusters it. 10 is a tall order, and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is among GOP Senators eager to be seen opposing gay rights legislation.