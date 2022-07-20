MTG describes how she was saved from Colbert's comedians

United States Representative from the State of Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene explains how the Capitol Police saved her from comedians. It is outrageous that people who are professional comedians would try to enter the office building of a rank amateur!

C&L:

Rep. Greene was furious, "They [Colbert's crew] were headed to my office office when the Capitol police arrested them and took them out of the building."

Greene continued her rant, "Especially when the January 6 Committee is in their pitching a fit day and night with their witch hunt going after Trump and Republicans and staff and many people. And it's completely wrong."

"They can't pick and choose based on which political party they want to prosecute. They need to prosecute…" Greene whined.