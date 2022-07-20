Roger Stone threatens Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN) with dog whistle

Felon Roger Stone, who was pardoned by Donald Trump before spending time in prison for his seven federal crimes, is calling for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–NY) to be jailed. And for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D–MN) to be "swatted" (as in calling in a fake emergency in hopes of sending a S.W.A.T. team to someone's residence).

"DOJ has enough on Ilhan that the instant we have have [sic] a Republican attorney general she needs to be swatted," threatened Watergate's "dirty trickster" Stone (see below). "It's essential AOC be continue [sic] to allow [sic] to speak because her Popeyed idiocy is winning us millions of votes. Ultimately she too will have to be jailed for treason."

He then, in true GQP fashion, ends his message with a nonsense sequitur: "FBI has enough I'm [sic] both boyfriends to scoop them up as well."

His dog whistle appeared on social media after the two lawmakers were arrested yesterday for protesting at an abortion rights rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.