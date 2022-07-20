UPS driver collapses on porch from high heat in Arizona (video)

With heat advisories in place this week for millions of Americans, delivery drivers are — among others who spend most of their working hours outdoors — especially at risk. As with the UPS driver who collapsed from heat exhaustion on a porch in Arizona where the temperature reached 110F (see video below). Fortunately after a few moments on the ground, he was able to gather his strength to continue his day.

From USA Today:

In a statement released to USA TODAY on Wednesday morning UPS reported their employee is fine.

"We appreciate the concern for our employee," the statement reads. "UPS drivers are trained to work outdoors and for the effects of hot weather. Our employee used his training to be aware of his situation and contacted his manager, who immediately provided assistance. We never want our employees to continue working to the point that they risk their health or work in an unsafe manner."

UPS said it trains its employees to stay hydrated, eat well and get proper sleep before work – especially when working in hotter temperatures.

"We have morning meetings with drivers all year round, reminding them of forecast temperatures and encouraging them to be aware of their own health conditions. In the summer, in addition to providing water and ice for employees, we provide regular heat illness and injury prevention training to all operations managers and drivers."