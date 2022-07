A van was swallowed into the Upside Down on Monday in the Bronx, New York. Fortunately, nobody was injured. Watch the incredible video above—money shot at 36 seconds. The New York City Department of Environmental Protection are investigating what may have caused the sinkhole.

From UPI:

Antonio Papadoboulos, the van's owner, said he has no plans to get the vehicle repaired.

"I'm just going to buy a new one," he told News 12.