Bickering pilots cause Alaska Airlines flight to return to gate

It's not just argumentative passengers that can throw a wrench into a flight. An Alaska Airlines plane about to take off had to head back to the terminal because the hot-headed pilots were feuding in the cockpit, according to at least five passengers (see tweets below) via One Mile at a Time. And one pilot eventually stormed off the plane "fuming."

The flight headed to San Francisco from Dulles International Airport was already delayed by 90 minutes due to inclement weather, and then was reportedly delayed by at least another hour because, as one of the pilots announced, there was a "failure to get along" (according to the passenger accounts).

From Insider:

One of the pilots announced to the passengers that the plane was returning to the airport gate, where he would disembark from the plane because he and the other pilot couldn't get along, per the Twitter posts. The pilot said they made the decision in the interest of safety, according to the Twitter posts.

Better safe than a victim of sky rage!

Here are the tweets:

hey @AlaskaAir after being on a plane waiting out a storm for 2 hrs (AS1080) your pilots just pulled back to the gate and got off the plane because of a "failure to get along." incredibly unprofessional. flight attendants are doing their best and have no idea what's going on. — CDC MUSIC FACTORY (@iwillbeamyouup) July 18, 2022

@AlaskaAir. First (and last) time flying with you…. After an hour and a half delay, we now return to the terminal due to "a failure of the captain and first officer to get along".



All I can say is wow….just wow.

#AS1080. #FAIL #flightdelay @AmericanAir –#AA – AA7516 — Chris Schumm (@CBSchumm) July 18, 2022

@tomcostellonbc this is a first for me. Alaska #1080 from IAD to SFO, already delayed due to weather, comes back to gate. Pilot says he and his first officer can't get along… so in the interest of safety.." and then leaves the plane. — Al Jackson (@HealthcareDC) July 18, 2022

#alaska 1080 just returned to gate because the pilot and copilot couldn't get along. Seriously. Pilot just left plane fuming after returning to gate from the tarmac. This is absolute ridiculous. — NicaCounselor (@NicaCounselor) July 18, 2022

The end of his "apology" pic.twitter.com/V48CSPMMHa — Goodnight, Texas (@Goodnight_Texas) July 18, 2022