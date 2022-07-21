Elon Musk's dad says his sperm is in demand for impregnating "high-class" women

Errol Musk (76), the creepy father of equally creepy-if-not-more-so son Elon, claims his sperm is a hot commodity. "I've got a company in Colombia who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class Colombian women," Musk told The Sun. "They say, 'Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon?'"

Elon is one of seven children Errol has fathered with three women. Elon has his dad beat, however, with 10 kids fathered with three women. But if the Colombian sperm bank story is real, Errol could soon take the lead.

Errol Musk made the news recently when it was revealed that he's fathered two children with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, who he has raised since she was four.

I'm sensing Bikram Choudhury energy from Musk the Elder:

