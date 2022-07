Now here's a pair of roller skates I think we can all get behind; they feature characters from the wild and colorful worlds of the Krofft brothers! Created by Jazzmyn, a self-taught artist who recently discovered her artistic niche is in painting custom shoes (and skates!). She takes orders through her company, J2Z Custom Art, with prices starting at $100 per design.

I spy familiar faces from H.R. Pufnstuf, Banana Splits, and… who else?

These skates even got Sid and Marty's stamp of approval!

photos by Jazzmyn/used with permission