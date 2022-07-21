Sleepless in Switzerland: 'Zero star hotel' room is a real bummer

Swiss brothers and conceptual artists Frank and Patrik Riklin, along with with hotelier Daniel Charbonnier, have created an open-air hotel suite outside of a Saillon, Switzerland gas station. Sleep is not expected at the Null Stern (German for "zero star') but pondering the world's problems is:

"Sleep is not the point," said Frank Riklin. "What's important is reflecting about the current world situation. Staying here is a statement about the need for urgent changes in society." …"In a nutshell, now is not the time to sleep, we have to react," said Patrik. "If we continue in the same direction we are today, there might be more anti-idyllic places than idyllic."

This "Anti-Idyllic" suite is available to rent for about $334/night. The downside is that you're outside unprotected in the middle of a gas station parking lot next to a street. The upside is that the reservation includes "a welcome drink with local organic finger food, breakfast pastry from a local bakery with fresh fruit juice from the region as well as the service of a Modern Butler."

Screengrab: NBC News

(Creative Mornings)