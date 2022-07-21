The first teaser for "Glorious" looks like Lovecraftian horror trapped in a bathroom stall

Look, I'm a sucker for a tightly contained story. Maybe it's my theatre background, and the horrifying intimacy of a strangers sitting in a small, single-set room as a story unfolds.

Of course, theatre has a more practical (budgetary/logistical) motivation for keeping things contained. Movies? Not so much. There's an incentive there to move around locations more … which is why I love it so much more when they resist that urge, and keep things claustrophobic.

Case in point: Glorious, an upcoming film coming to Shudder in August, which just released the horrifyingly claustrophobic trailer above. The official synopsis seems to confirm that it's not just a tease — this is Lovecraftian horror, set in a bathroom stall:

Spiraling out after a bad breakup, Wes (Ryan Kwanten) ends up at a remote rest stop miles away from civilization. His situation worsens after he finds himself locked inside the bathroom with a mysterious figure (J.K. Simmons) speaking to him from an adjacent stall. As Wes tries to escape, he finds himself an unwilling player in a situation bigger and more terrible than he could possibly imagine…

Glorious is out August 18.

Image via Exile PR