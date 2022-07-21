Tree surgeon dumps cuttings on customer's lawn for not paying him

The owner of A1 Tree Surgeons of Whitworth, Lancashire posted a video of his crew dumping tree trimmings in a customer's yard. He said the customer refused to pay him because she was unhappy with the way her tree had been trimmed.

"I didn't want to do this and it's the 1st time in 15 years I've had to," he said on Facebook.

This is what happens when you refuse to pay for a job, your waste will be returned as I'm well within my rights to do so…."

From Metro: