Tree surgeon dumps cuttings on customer's lawn for not paying him

The owner of A1 Tree Surgeons of Whitworth, Lancashire posted a video of his crew dumping tree trimmings in a customer's yard. He said the customer refused to pay him because she was unhappy with the way her tree had been trimmed.
"I didn't want to do this and it's the 1st time in 15 years I've had to," he said on Facebook.
This is what happens when you refuse to pay for a job, your waste will be returned as I'm well within my rights to do so…."
From Metro:
He claimed she texted to say she would not be paying for the work, carried out on July 11, as it was not what she had asked for.
'[Tree surgery] is something I have been doing all my life and a few professional gardeners have told me there's nothing up with [the tree],' he said.
'I explained when I was quoting that you can't have a conifer at a point when they're pruned.
'You can't make something look like a Christmas tree when it doesn't want to be because they're all dead inside.
'I think she thought she'd rip me off and if I kicked up a fuss it'd look bad on me – but she thought wrong. It backfired.'