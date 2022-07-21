Warning story: "I Regret my $46k Website Redesign"

Michael Lynch is the owner of TinyPilot. He designed the website himself (above left), using an off-the-shelf template. He hired an agency to redesign three pages of the site. Instead of a full redesign, the agency recommended a "rebranding" that would cost $7,000 and take four weeks. However, they ended up redesigning the site anyway and told Lynch he would have to pay them $160/hr, on a monthly retainer basis. The project took 7 months and cost Lynch $46,000.

If you ask me, the final result (above, right) looks worse than Lynch's original.

On his website, he provides a detailed account of his frustrating experience. It is very kind of Lynch not to reveal the name of the agency.