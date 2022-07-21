Watch Polyphonic Spree cover The Rolling Stones' "She's a Rainbow"

The Netflix series Legion has a pretty neat soundtrack, which is where I found She Comes In Rainbows. Sort of like how carjacking someone in GTA, ends up with streets filled with that same car only in different hues and states of disrepair; after binging Legion, along comes The Polyphonic Spree's cover of She Comes In Rainbows:

The Netflix series Legion has a pretty neat soundtrack, which is where I found "She's a Rainbow." Sort of like how carjacking someone in GTA, ends up with streets filled with that same car only in different hues and states of disrepair; after binging Legion, along comes The Polyphonic Spree's cover of "She's a Rainbow":

Since I've invoked The Rolling Stones by work instead of name, I would be remiss without bringing up the original:

Rolling Stone magazine poignantly describes the music video release as:

The Rolling Stones celebrate womanhood through the centuries in the animated lyric video for "She's a Rainbow," a track off the band's Their Satanic Majesties Request. The band will release a 50th anniversary reissue of their 1967 psychedelic opus on September 22nd. In the kaleidoscopic video, which premiered at Jezebel, notable artists like jazz pianist Mary Lou Williams and Russian dancer Lubowska are shown alongside works of art – like French painter Baudry's The Pearl and the Wave and Giorgione's Sleeping Venus – to create a tapestry of women through the ages. Rolling Stone

Searching for the meaning of this song turned into a long tail with tons of anecdotes but nothing with real grist, so your guess is as good as mine on this one. I love how period correct this 1967 song is, complete with an album cover that could have been an extra page in The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band liner notes.