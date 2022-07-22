Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke promises free brooms for any witches who come to his church

Global Vision Bible Church founder Greg Locke, who could make a nice living as a Yosemite Sam impressionist, made a generous offer to witches who attend one of his rootin' tootin' services: "I'm gonna have about 30 brooms up here, and I'm gonna hand 'em all a broom." The rest of his message isn't quite as neighborly, though: "I'm gonna tell 'em to get out in Jesus's name. I'm not playing with witches at all. I don't care how mad that makes you."

Don't worry, Pastor Locke. I don't think witches want to play with you either. But they'll happily take a free broom. While you're at it, could you provide free dustpans as well? Everyone knows that sweeping is a lot of work, and it would be much appreciated if you could help lighten the load a little.