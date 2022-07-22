Fists fly in fury at Walt Disney World

Yet another fight has broken out at a theme park this week. Three were arrested, and one was hospitalized due to a guest attempting to rejoin her party in line.
"Deputies conducted their investigation and subsequently arrested three people for misdemeanor battery," read a statement sent to TODAY Parents. "One person was taken to the hospital for a minor injury."
According to a Thursday report published by the blog Walt Disney World News Today, one family was in line for Mickey's PhilharMagic Concert when a member left the line to grab her cell phone, which she had left in her electric conveyance vehicle.
When she tried rejoining the line, a guest told the WDW News Today blog, another family refused to let her in and physically pushed her back. After the show ended, a confrontation between the families unfolded outside.