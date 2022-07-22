Florida cop charged with battery after choking fellow officer

A belligerent Florida cop choked another officer who tried to pull him off a suspect was today charged with battery and assault. Christopher Pullease, 47, was also charged with evidence tampering and assaulting a civilian, reports NBC News.

Pullease, who was relieved of his supervisory duties in January, was accused of "intentionally touching or striking" the female officer against her will and assaulting her when he held pepper spray to her face, the statement said. The assault charge against the civilian, who was being arrested on what authorities described as a violent felony when the incident occurred, was prompted by Pullease holding the spray to the man's face, the prosecutor's office said.

I'm certain I wrote about this when the footage first emerged, but searching our archives for "florida", "cop", "choke", etc, just ends in me looking for a needle in a needlestack.