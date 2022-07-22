Herschel Walker tells another fantastic lie: "I was an FBI agent"

Mark Frauenfelder
Images: Jemastock (mortarboard)/Chris Casanova (Walker)/Shutterstock.com

By this time, everyone knows that Herschel Walker lies like a 3-year-old caught in the kitchen standing next to a broken cookie jar on the floor. But the Trump-picked Georgia Senator candidate outdid himself in 2019 when he told his adoring audience that he had been an FBI agent. That part of his story is a lie. But the second part of his story — in which he describes how he planned to murder a man out of anger but stopped when he saw a bumper sticker on the man's truck that indicated he was a Christian just like Walker — has the ring of truth.