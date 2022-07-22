By this time, everyone knows that Herschel Walker lies like a 3-year-old caught in the kitchen standing next to a broken cookie jar on the floor. But the Trump-picked Georgia Senator candidate outdid himself in 2019 when he told his adoring audience that he had been an FBI agent. That part of his story is a lie. But the second part of his story — in which he describes how he planned to murder a man out of anger but stopped when he saw a bumper sticker on the man's truck that indicated he was a Christian just like Walker — has the ring of truth.
Herschel Walker tells another fantastic lie: "I was an FBI agent"
One America News anchor Alison Steinberg is happy Fauci got Covid but sad he didn't die
One America News anchor Alison Steinberg thinks it's hilarious that Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci came down with Covid. But she thinks it's "unfortunate that he didn't die." Last month, Steinberg was throwing a fit over a Pride flag in Huntington Beach, California. And in September, Resist Programming reported that Steinberg "tagged California Governor Gavin… READ THE REST
Watch: creepy anti-vax doctor Simone Gold is angry she is going to jail for storming Capitol on J6
Bizarro anti-vax doctor Simone Gold, who was sentenced to prison for 60 days for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, posted a video expressing her indignance at having to serve a sentence for committing a crime. The judge who sentenced Gold in June made it clear why she deserved prison time. From Medpage Today:… READ THE REST
Herschel Walker on bravery: "Unless you can put this gun to your head, you ain't fearless like me"
Herschel Walker, the GQPs favorite motivational speaker, tells an audience in 2019, "People used to think I was crazy. I would take a gun, put it to my head, snap it. Wouldn't even think about it." Video transcript: My favorite game I used to play, guys, was Russian roulette. People used to say, "What?" I… READ THE REST
