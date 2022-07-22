MAGA protestors stalking Michael Fanone are hit with karma in comical twist (video)

Protestors who harassed former D.C. Officer Michael Fanone last night after the Jan 6 hearing learned a quick lesson on karma. "Are you a real police officer?" the MAGA misfits taunted as they stalked Fanone down a sidewalk. "Why were you there on January 6 when you were not even on duty?"

But the heckling abruptly ended when one of the oafs fell and immediately began to cry hard. "He just hit me with his pole!" he wailed, pointing to one of his cohorts. "He had it fucking coming, man!" the accused pole-bearer said. Yep, what goes around comes around, at least sometimes.