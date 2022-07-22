Marjorie Taylor Greene's latest piece of performance art also does nothing for her district

Jason Weisberger

MTG is spending her time and her supporter's money promising to send, what I assume are, cheap Chinese handcuffs to AOC and Ilhan Omar. It seems unlikely that any handcuffs will actually be sent as a result of this performative bullshit, and of course the fact that congresspeople were cooperative and didn't require restraint should not surprise Greene.

Is this what people in Georgia vote for?