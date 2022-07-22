Marjorie Taylor Greene's latest piece of performance art also does nothing for her district

MTG is spending her time and her supporter's money promising to send, what I assume are, cheap Chinese handcuffs to AOC and Ilhan Omar. It seems unlikely that any handcuffs will actually be sent as a result of this performative bullshit, and of course the fact that congresspeople were cooperative and didn't require restraint should not surprise Greene.
Is this what people in Georgia vote for?
Marjorie Taylor Greene is fundraising off sending handcuffs to AOC and Ilhan Omar. pic.twitter.com/AVih3H3jjz— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 22, 2022