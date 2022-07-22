The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie trailer drops

The first official trailer to the long anticipated/much feared Dungeons & Dragons movie, Honor Among Thieves, premiered at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The film, which has been in the works since 2013, stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant.

The trailer ticks all of the anticipated boxes. You've got your dungeons, your dragons, gelatinous cubes, owlbears, mimics, displacer beasts, the Underdark, and more. And… Led Zeppelin? Sure, I guess that works. And it looks like a campy heist film? OK.

We'll get to see how all of this comes to fruition when the film enters theaters in March 2023.

Thumbnail image: Inset of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves promotional movie poster.