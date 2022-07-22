The Rio Grande river has dried up through Albuquerque for the first time in four decades

If those NASA satellite photos that show how Lake Mead is rapidly becoming the Mead Desert aren't enough to get you concerned about the extreme drought in the American Southwest, here's another tidbit: New Mexico's Rio Grande has stopped flowing through Albuquerque for the first time in about 40 years.

John Fleck went to take a look at the river and described it as a "lovely puddly mess of mud."

And there's more: the Colorado River is drying, too, and if conditions don't improve, "the 40 million people who directly depend on the Colorado River must fundamentally change their way of life," says The Denver Post.

"This is not a drought, this is aridification," Rhett Larson, a water law professor at Arizona State University, told the Post. "This is not something we can wait out. This is not something we can survive. This is the new world we live in."