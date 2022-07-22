The Yankees can go screw with this Yankees screwdriver

The Yankees are in that rare echelon of sports teams with fans who don't even watch their sport. The Yankees brand has become more iconic to the masses than most players wearing the uniform. In addition to their top-tier branding, the Yankees franchise also comes equipped with lore tied to American pop culture- across several decades- in a way that other teams could only dream of. I mean, Hanna Barbera's Yogi Bear was, unofficially, named after Yogi Berra, and Joe DiMaggio married Monroe for chrissakes. The Yankees are bigger than baseball by almost every conceivable metric.

However, with the success level of the Yankees, there will always be a sizeable amount of detractors and haters. That's why the Yankee's screws pictured above are the perfect piece of merch. If you're a dyed-in-the-wool Yankees nut, the screws are an essential purchase for your toolset. On the other hand, haters can say, "screw the Yankees," and mean it literally.