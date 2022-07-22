This Gilligan's Island theme song parody perfectly summarizes the J6 insurrection

"Mutineer's Island" is Roy Zimmerman's brilliant account of the January 6 insurrection, sung to the Gilligan's Island theme song. It tells the tale of UltraMAGA Rep. Barry Loudermilk ("Loudermilligan") who, on January 5, gave insurrections a pre-riot reconnaissance tour of the Capitol, allowing them to take photos of stairwells, hallways, and other parts of the building that normal tourists would have little interest in seeing.

The lyrics begin with: "Just sit right back, and you'll hear a tale of a nearly successful coup, that started at the end of Constitution Avenue." The whole thing is spot on, especially when the dramatis personae are introduced at the end of the song. Can you guess who Mary Ann is?