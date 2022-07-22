Win some extra cash to take the edge off your inflation blues

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Just 10 or so years ago, spending money on iced coffees and avocado toast seemed like a little splurge. But these days, buying the essentials, like meat, eggs, and gas for your car, is seriously breaking the bank. Of course, that's the not-so-awesome work of inflation, causing prices of everyday items to rise, leaving you scrambling to find ways to make a little extra cash.

Before you decide what your third side hustle should be, perhaps there's a better, more entertaining way to earn money, like by putting together The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle. Believe it or not, finishing one of these 500-piece bad boys not only wins you bragging rights, but it also puts cash in your pocket — as much as a million bucks! And if you grab one before July 27, it's discounted to just $24.99, the lowest it's ever been.

The way the puzzle works is simple. Take your time putting it together, just like any other puzzle you've pieced together, and take a photo of the resulting QR code. From there, you'll find out what you've won! And just like your local kid-friendly little league games, The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle ensures "everyone's a winner," meaning every puzzle reveals winnings between $1 and a million big ones. And who knows, you could be one of the lucky players to get your hands on one of the two boxes containing the $1 million jackpot.

Think The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle sounds too good to be true? That's understandable in today's climate, but the proof is in the pudding. A handful of customers deemed the puzzle a "great quality product." It even holds a score of 4.5 out of 5 in our store, which is nothing to scoff at. So how lucky are you feeling now?

Take the edge of today's inflated prices with The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle, now just $24.99 with free shipping until 7/27.

Prices subject to change.