Remembering the morbid yet adorable snail sketch from Portlandia

In this Snail Sketch from Portlandia, Fred Armisen accidentally steps on a snail and is filled with guilt. He wanders up to a group of snails to apologize to them for killing their buddy. To his surprise, the snails applaud him for killing their friend, because they all hate being snails. The snails talk to him in the cutest little voices, begging him to kill them too. This morbid yet adorable sketch ends when Armisen eats a plate of escargot for dinner.