Scott built The Carousel of Happiness as a pathway to healing

In the Rocky Mountains of Colorado lies a charming little town called Nederland. I've been there before, and sadly I had no idea about this incredible carousel. Today I learned about a man named Scott who hand-carved the Carousel of Happiness as a pathway to healing. He created one animal at a time over a period of 26 years. The carousel is now a beloved place in the Nederland community. People come from all over the world to ride the carousel and experience its magic. I can't wait to visit someday.
From Youtube:
A music box, a soldier looking for happiness, a carousel. All three things were combined to create the Carousel of Happiness in Nederland, Colorado. Inspired by a music box his sister sent him during his time in the military, Scott Harrison decided to bring to life to his vision of populating a bare carousel with an entire fleet of hand-carved animals—producing joy for the community.