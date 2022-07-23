Scott built The Carousel of Happiness as a pathway to healing

In the Rocky Mountains of Colorado lies a charming little town called Nederland. I've been there before, and sadly I had no idea about this incredible carousel. Today I learned about a man named Scott who hand-carved the Carousel of Happiness as a pathway to healing. He created one animal at a time over a period of 26 years. The carousel is now a beloved place in the Nederland community. People come from all over the world to ride the carousel and experience its magic. I can't wait to visit someday.

From Youtube: