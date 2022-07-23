Surfer Dan is a living legend who surfs when temperatures are so low that his beard becomes frozen. Dan doesn't let the sub-zero polar vortex of Michigan stop him from catching waves. He's been dubbed "the real-life Poseidon". Images in the video show giant icicles hanging from Dan's facial hair. Dan's ice beard is incredibly badass looking, and I pray he never gets hypothermia. Surfer Dan braves the cold for reasons beyond his ice beard, though. He says that surfing in freezing weather allows him to appreciate moments of warmth and comfort in his life with greater depth.