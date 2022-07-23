After this giant spider was killed with bug spray, a horrifying parasitic worm emerged from its carcass. I can't imagine the horror of going through life with a worm taking up nearly all of the space inside of my body. I also can't imagine being the person who had just killed a giant spider, only to be surprised by this terribly long worm. What a wretched situation for each party involved.
Surprise! An unbelievably long parasitic worm emerges out of a dead spider
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- arachnids
- nature is metal
- parasites
New tarantula-killing worm named after Jeff Daniels
A new scientific paper published in The Journal of Parasitology has christened a recently-discovered nematode in honor of the actor Jeff Daniels and his cultural contributions in the film Arachnophobia: Multiple tarantula deaths for a wholesale breeder were reported in 2018. The breeder noticed white discharge in the oral cavities of the tarantulas. Upon inspection,… READ THE REST
Hotel bedbugs face severe food shortage
Hotel occupancy rates have dropped by 50% to 80% around the country. Many hotels have shut down completely during the pandemic. This is bad news not only for hoteliers but for bedbugs, which depend on a human blood to stay alive. According to the travel website Your Mileage May Vary, young bedbugs start to die… READ THE REST
WATCH: Parasites removed from hornet
In this video, Xenos moutoni are carefully extracted from hornets. Xenos parasites, in the order Strepsipsera, live their entire lives in the abdomens of wasps and similar insects, altering the host's behavior. Here's a story about Xenos vesparum, which parasitizes paper wasps. And here's a scientific paper about Xenos myrapetrus, which lives within swarm-founding wasps.… READ THE REST
Juice up four devices at once with this sleek charging station and lamp combo
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We love having a plethora of gadgets — but that doesn't mean we love having just as many charging cables and outlets in use from them. It gets confusing figuring out… READ THE REST
Bolster your online security with one year's access to this hard-hitting VPN for $30
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few decades, you've probably heard a lot about internet security. That's because the modern thief doesn't need to break into your… READ THE REST
Win some extra cash to take the edge off your inflation blues
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Just 10 or so years ago, spending money on iced coffees and avocado toast seemed like a little splurge. But these days, buying the essentials, like meat, eggs, and gas for your… READ THE REST