Surprise! An unbelievably long parasitic worm emerges out of a dead spider

Popkin
torook/Shutterstock.com

After this giant spider was killed with bug spray, a horrifying parasitic worm emerged from its carcass. I can't imagine the horror of going through life with a worm taking up nearly all of the space inside of my body. I also can't imagine being the person who had just killed a giant spider, only to be surprised by this terribly long worm. What a wretched situation for each party involved.