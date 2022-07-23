The John Wick 4 teaser trailer is here

The Keanaissance continues. When the John Wick franchise began, the film's brilliance revolved around a simple premise that took place in a comprehensively textured story world. The intriguing and stylish elements- such as the gun sommelier- that fleshed out the pared-down plot of John Wick practically demanded further exploration in a potential sequel. When John Wick 2 hit theaters, its cliffhanger ending also demanded further exploration from a third and presumably final film. However, it seems, like the character himself, audiences just can't leave the world of John Wick behind.

In the video linked above, you can check out the pulse-pounding teaser trailer for John Wick 4. Similar to Halle Berry's inclusion in the third film and Laurance Fishburne's role in the second movie, the fourth entry into the John Wick franchise will welcome Donnie Yen to give the movie additional star power. The film doesn't look like it deviates from the traditional John Wick plot structure – and that's perfectly fine with me.