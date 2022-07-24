A peek into the world's biggest hot sauce collection

In this Atlas Obscura video titled "Inside the World's Biggest Hot Sauce Collection", Anne Ewbank talks to hot sauce superfan Vic Clinco, who likely has the biggest collection of hot sauces on planet earth.

Clinco had 9,200 bottles of hot sauce at the time of this recording. His collection began over two decades ago when his wife gave him a few bottles of hot sauce as a Christmas gift.

At 1:45, you can see Clinco's hot sauce shelf at the start of his collection, which included just a couple dozen bottles. It's incredible how much hot sauce this man has obtained over the years!