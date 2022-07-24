Aaarrgh is a short film by Tanya Weinberger featuring upside-down chins as faces

From "Aaarrgh" by Tanya Weinberger

Aaarrgh by Tanya Weinberger is a short film featuring people's upside-down chins as faces while they partake in a spelling competition. The chins are all gussied up in fancy outfits and have little faces drawn on them. The chin people try and spell out various sound effects, and the results are hilarious. At 7:19, you can see one of the chin-faces chewing gum and blowing a bubble.