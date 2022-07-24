"Circle World" is a journey through an eternally growing landscape by Cyriac

"Circle World" is a journey through an eternally growing landscape by animator Cyriac. The animation begins with a fractal made out of teddy bears in outer space and then takes us into an eternally looping land filled with walking buildings, curly streets, and sheep-spiders who like to knit. It's one strange trip. The hypnotizing madness of Cyriac's work is on another level.
