Illusion of the day: This video looks like it's in reverse but isn't

"This Video is not in Reverse" by Alan Emir is an incredible illusion. Emir has quite a talent for acting as if someone just pressed the rewind button as he goes about daily tasks such as eating a sandwich and drinking a glass of juice (by making the food re-emerge from his mouth in perfect condition). He even rigged the clock in the room to move backward, as well. At 1:25, he un-shaves his mustache, and I have no idea how. He keeps a stoic expression throughout the entire video as if moving in reverse is his natural state.