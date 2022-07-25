Father of 10 children via multiple women claims no "time for shenanigans," too busy to have an affair

Elon Musk denies having an affair with a friend's wife with the most paltry of excuses. Musk has no time for messing around, even though we just found out he had twins late last year due to messing around.

Time and money, babies.

CNN:

Elon Musk has denied having an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google's co-founder, Sergey Brin.

Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk — a longtime friend of Brin's — had a brief relationship with Shanahan in December 2021 while she and Brin were separated but still living together. The publication cited unnamed people close to the matter.

"I work crazy hours, so there just isn't much time for shenanigans," the Tesla (TSLA) boss said in a Monday tweet.

"None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!," he added.