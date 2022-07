Here's synth-pop band Frankie Goes to Hollywood in 1983 performing a less bombastic version of their massively popular gay anthem "Relax," just months before the record's release, on UK TV show The Tube . I recall that the Welcome to the Pleasuredome cassette J-card was the first place I saw a pierced nipple, in the image showing the Frankie pin-back badge for sale. And yes, I did occasionally rock a "Frankie Say Relax" t-shirt.

And here's the official music video for "Relax":