Lauren Boebert has an "I'm not a witch" moment, denying lurid rumors about her when no one asked

A paranoid Lauren Boebert doesn't know when to stay silent, insisting that she is not an escort — at least not one for Ted Cruz. "Contrary to popular belief, I have never been an escort for Senator Ted Cruz," the Colorado lawmaker said over the weekend, obviously stung by rumors about her earlier this summer that were later reported by CNN to be false. Like failed Republican candidate Christine O'Donnell, who said she regretted her campaign ad in which she insisted, "I am not a witch!" (see second video below), Boebert's denial of false allegations that have already been debunked and from which the public has already moved on is telling.

"I see my 'I am not an escort for Senator Ted Cruz' shirt is raising a lot of questions." https://t.co/yrySYjuP85 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 24, 2022

