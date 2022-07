A teenager's Tweeted takedown of Matt Gaetz's grotesque attacks on women who speak up for their right to make decisions about their bodies resulted in an additional grotesque comment from the accused sex trafficker and US Congressperson.

Gaetz suggests that he does not feel that a teenager is 'attractive enough' for him to have sex with, or if I misread his 'sarcasm', he does. Gaetz is creepy on about 500 different levels.