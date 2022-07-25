'Punk rock flophouse': a converted 1981 dollhouse wins crafts competition

A Canadian woman turned a vintage, never-been-opened dollhouse kit into a "punk pock flophouse"—complete with trash, graffiti, and water damage—and won a couple first place ribbons in the Calgary Stampede crafts competition.

Global News, via Soap Plant WACKO.

It was a project that started with a purchase Haley Herrington made after an unexpected discovery online. "A vintage 1981 dollhouse kit, never opened," Herrington said.

"Then I just kind of went nuts with it and it sort of became a party house."

Rundown both inside and out, the dollhouse features miniature items such as beer cans strewn about, and a fridge full of rotting leftovers.