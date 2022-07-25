Red Hot Chili Peppers to release second double album in October

Following right on the heels of Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love double album released on April 1, 2022, comes this announcement of a new double album titled: Return of the Dream Canteen.
Clara Balzary at Billboard describes the details on for the release date:
The new album, due Oct. 14, will be produced by Rick Rubin, who also produced the band's platinum-selling Unlimited Love in April, as well as past classic Red Hot Chili Peppers albums such as 1991's Blood Sugar Sex Magik and 1999's Californication.
"We have a brand new double album stacked to the brim," bassist Flea said from the stage, 40 minutes into the tour's rainy opening show, adding that the first single will be called "Tippa My Tongue." "It's f–king good news, man." (The band also shared news of the new set on their social accounts, along with a pre-sale link.)