RIP Matt King, co-founder of Meow Wolf

Meow Wolf's co-founder Matt King has died. What awful news. He was only 37, and leaves behind a legacy of brilliant art and entertainment.

The Santa Fe Reporter describes some of his accomplishments:

Originally from Arlington, Texas, King was either a lead or participating artist in more than two-dozen Meow Wolf projects at least, including the popular Wiggy's Plasma Plex video arcade and Fancy Town, also known as the live concert space, within Santa Fe's House of Eternal Return.

An email sent out by Meow Wolf this morning declares Matt King "Forever Our Wizard," and encourages family, friends, and fans to remember Matt in this way:

Let's remember Matt through the incredible art that he built that is changing your worlds. Remember that you can do anything. Be shameless. Be radically generous. Be bold. Be strong. Stand up. Hold your friends. Scream into the night.

I am incredibly lucky to have visited Meow Wolf (an incredible interactive art and sound experience) in Santa Fe and Las Vegas, where I was blown away by the sheer brilliance of both experiences. RIP, Matt King.