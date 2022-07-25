These earbuds easily block all outside noise — and they're under $25

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Nobody likes their music or podcasts interrupted by somebody else's chatter or other outside noises. When you put on your headphones, you want to feel like you're escaping into another world. Sadly, many headphones just aren't that great at blocking out other noises. That's where Flux 7 TWS Earbuds come in handy. These earphones with advanced noise-reduction technology easily keep out unwanted noise.

In fact, the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds were explicitly designed for fitness lovers. So not only do they effectively reduce the loud clatter that comes with any gym, but they also boast an incredible charge time. You get five hours of wireless music and calls with each charge, thanks to the onboard 2,000mAh polymer lithium battery. So they'll easily last even the longest of workouts — and will still be effective as you make your calls while heading home.

But if you're searching for a pair of workout earbuds, you'll need some sweat protection. Fortunately, the Flux 7s are waterproof, so they can handle a bit of moisture when hitting your PRs. You can even run in the rain if you'd really like, too! Simply put, tee Flux 7 TWS Earbuds can withstand whatever you throw at them.

These earbuds also come with other fun features: There is a voice assistant you can rouse in just two seconds to help you enjoy your music. Meanwhile, the auto-pairing feature automatically connects them with your phone or music player the moment you pull them from their charger.

Best of all is the price. While the Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case & Power Bank normally cost $99.99, you can currently purchase them for $24.99 or 75% off. Considering most quality earbuds are easily triple that price, it's an astonishing bargain. Why break the bank when you can get something with better noise reduction and a longer charge time for so much cheaper?

Prices subject to change.