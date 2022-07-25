This NSFW fan animated version of Pokemon is hilarious

The YouTube channel Flashgitz is one of the most consistently entertaining brands on the entire platform. The team of animators and voice actors behind Flashgitz uses their impressive artistic ability to bring hilarious and bizarre sketches that lampoon current events to life. There isn't a topic that evades their rebellious and absurd brand of humor. In addition to their top-notch content, the team even finds the time to make the obligatory ad portion of their videos entertaining.

Although they frequently take aim at controversial public figures, the best Flashgitz sketches focus on the cartoons and comics that clearly inspired the team to pursue a career in animation. In the video linked above, Flashgitz presents a window into a strange parallel reality where Pokemon are gangbangers. Fans of the Pokemon series will catch tons of hysterical references to the video games sandwiched between some smoothly animated sequences making fun of gang tropes and cliches.