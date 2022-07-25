Twitch streamer has grossed $33 million in two years on OnlyFans

Ok I started an Only Fans 👀 pic.twitter.com/XnW8C0Ixdi — Amouranth (@Amouranth) May 19, 2021

Model and cosplayer Kaitlyn Siragusa, who streams on Twitch under the name Amouranth, recently tweeted a screenshot of her OnlyFan earnings. She's grossed nearly $34 million in under two years. "it's not about the money. It's about sending a message," she said, lifting a line uttered by The Joker in The Dark Knight.

According to Data Driven Investor, OnlyFans takes 20%, leaving Siragusa with about $27 million. She also makes money from other platforms, including Fansly, Twitch, and Patreon. She recently announced that she'll be leaving OnlyFans and starting her own media venture.