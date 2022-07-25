Video: Incredible moment breaching whale crashes down on a small boat

Yesterday off the coast of Plymouth, Mass, a huge humpback whale launched itself out of the water and came crashing down on a small fishing boat. Incredibly, there were no injuries to the humans (or, hopefully, the whale) and the boat was still seaworthy.

"The Plymouth Harbormaster Department recommends a distance of at least 100 yards to minimize potential interactions with whales," officials posted on Facebook. "This interaction, while rare, is a reminder that these interactions can be dangerous for both boaters and whales."