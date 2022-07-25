Watch ceramics master "God Hand" restore priceless antique treasures

By this point, I've developed an appreciation for Kintsugi's signature golden veins, that bring damaged objects back to life with an aesthetic entirely it's own; but I was today years old when I found Tomonaoshi, which seeks to restore objects in a way that minimizes the repaired damage as compared in the Twitter thread below:

Hocam, could Tomonaoshi be another example of how Tawba affects the heart that is shattered by sins?

When I watched the documentary below this hadith came to my mind: "The one who repents from sin is like one who did not sin" pic.twitter.com/c8vdVNarmL — Furkan | 福凯 (@mfurkansimsek) April 12, 2022

Not going to lie, this video is near 50 min long and is mostly in Japanese, so the following breadcrumb trail should get you as close to TLDR as possible in a visual way.

Celadon vase prior to repair https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIoi-DSm0e4&t=234s

Resin technique to fill in cracks in the glaze https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIoi-DSm0e4&t=1172s

Recreating missing handles from plaster and resin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIoi-DSm0e4&t=2458s

Final before & after reveal https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIoi-DSm0e4&t=2781s



I've failed to salvage multiple pieces of pottery before, so watching Mayuyama Koji create exquisite depth using just the perfect amount of translucence to effect a seamless color match, it's evident why Mayuyama Koji has earned the title "God Hand."