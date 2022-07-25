Watch ceramics master "God Hand" restore priceless antique treasures

By this point, I've developed an appreciation for Kintsugi's signature golden veins, that bring damaged objects back to life with an aesthetic entirely it's own; but I was today years old when I found Tomonaoshi, which seeks to restore objects in a way that minimizes the repaired damage as compared in the Twitter thread below:
Not going to lie, this video is near 50 min long and is mostly in Japanese, so the following breadcrumb trail should get you as close to TLDR as possible in a visual way.
- Celadon vase prior to repair
- Resin technique to fill in cracks in the glaze
- Recreating missing handles from plaster and resin
- Final before & after reveal
I've failed to salvage multiple pieces of pottery before, so watching Mayuyama Koji create exquisite depth using just the perfect amount of translucence to effect a seamless color match, it's evident why Mayuyama Koji has earned the title "God Hand."