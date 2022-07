What a film director really directs is an audience's attention. Alexander Mackendrick

I long for the days when Tony Zhou's Every Frame a Painting succinctly broke down movies from the perspective of an astute editor. Here, Tony talks about Ensemble Staging via Bong Joon Ho's 2003 movie "Memories of Murder."

Bong Joon Ho would go on to refine the subtle yet powerful use of Ensemble Staging's aesthetic through the years, culminating in his latest 2019 film Parasite.